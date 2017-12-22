Tax bill provisions may help parents defray this massive cost

A few breaks in the tax overhaul may soften the blow of sky-high child care expenses.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the GOP's overhaul of the tax code, includes an enhancement of the child tax credit, doubling it to $2,000 per qualifying child.

Lawmakers also expanded the availability of the child tax credit to higher-income earners: This break will begin to phase out for taxpayers who are married and filing jointly with adjusted gross income of $400,000 ($200,000 for singles). Under current law, the child tax credit begins to phase out at $110,000 for joint filers who are married and $75,000 for singles.