Employees in the middle of open enrollment may want to keep an eye on proposed tax reforms.

Dependent care spending accounts are one of many tax breaks that could be eliminated in the House Republicans Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Under the proposal, those funds would count as taxable income.

(Dependent care accounts aren't the only work-related perk targeted in the bill. Among other changes, the proposal would count as income any employer-provided tuition assistance or adoption assistance. Under current rules, taxpayers can receive up to $5,250 per year in tuition assistance tax-free, and up to $13,570 in adoption assistance per child.)