Your workplace inbox will likely soon be inundated, if it hasn't been already, with exhortations from human resources to make the most of the upcoming short window to change your benefits for 2018.

That may trigger a deep-seated urge to punt.

An Aflac survey of 5,000 employees found that 92 percent of workers last year kept the same selections, and more than 80 percent spent less than an hour sussing out their options.

"People who roll into the same plan for the next year think they have the same coverage," said Skip Johnson, an advisor at Great Waters Financial in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

That can be a costly assumption.

Even if you don't make any changes, your plan may have. For instance, employers are increasingly shifting more of health care costs onto employees.