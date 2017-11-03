It's open enrollment season, which for many workers, might not mean much. That's a costly misconception.

About half of employees don't understand their benefits materials, according to a report by the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans.

As a result, most workers just stick with what they've previously picked — 92 percent of workers last year kept the same selections, according to a separate Aflac survey of 5,000 employees.

That's a missed opportunity. Aflac found that more than half of employees estimate they are wasting up to $750 a year because of suboptimal benefit choices.

At the very least, workers should "take a look and see what their choices are this year compared to last year, to see if their plan still suits their situation," said Julie Stich, vice president at the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans.

Here are a few of the things to look out for: