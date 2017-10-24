Also be aware that higher earners pay a monthly surcharge in addition to the monthly plan premium. For individuals earning $85,000 or more and married couples with $170,000 of annual income, the extra monthly cost this year has ranged from about $13 to $76 monthly, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

If you are shopping for a Medicare Advantage Plan, the good news is that most also include prescription drug coverage.

"It's like grits on your plate in the South," said certified financial planner Hans "John" Scheil, CEO and owner of Cardinal Retirement Planning in Cary, North Carolina. "You don't order it. It just comes with it. It might not be the best [drug] plan for you, but that's what you get."

This makes it all the more important to make sure that the Advantage Plan that you like for other reasons — i.e., maybe it includes vision or dental — also will make sense for your medications. For instance, if you pick an Advantage Plan and the pharmacy you have to go to is far away, you're stuck with that until next fall's open enrollment. Same goes for a standalone plan.