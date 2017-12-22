There were several developments in CRISPR gene editing in 2017. Among some of the notable achievements, two different papers published in October demonstrated new techniques that in one case make CRISPR editing more efficient for some applications, and in the other case make them less risky.

One team developed a method for editing small "point mutations," which account for a range of diseases, from genetic blindness to sickle-cell anemia to metabolic disorders to cystic fibrosis.

Another team developed a method for editing RNA instead of DNA, which would allow scientists to use CRISPR to treat diseases without permanently changing a patient's genome.

Elsewhere, a group of researchers used the highly efficient process to create a skin graft capable of reducing the symptoms of diabetes and obesity in mice. Another group of scientists published research that brought the world one step closer to growing transplantable human organs in the bodies of pigs.