Wall Street set for a flat open as investors digest political news

On Wednesday, House Republicans voted to pass a bill which looks to cut the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent.

Meantime, the House of Representatives voted on Thursday to advance a short-term spending bill, in order to fund the U.S. government through until the middle of January.

Aside from politics, trade is expected to be slightly lighter than usual as investors get ready for the holiday season. Equities are set for a full day, however other markets such as foreign exchange and live stock options are set to close early.

Ahead of this, a whole slew of economic data were published on Friday.

First off, personal income rose 0.3 percent last month. Economists were expecting a 0.4 percent gain. Durable goods orders, meanwhile, also disappointed, rising 1.3 percent in November. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast an increase of 2 percent. This data will be then be followed by new homes sales and consumer sentiment, both due out at 10 a.m. ET. The Kansas City Fed survey will then be released at 11 a.m. ET.