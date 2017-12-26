    ×

    Futures point to mostly flat open for Asia; oil tops $60

    • U.S. stocks finished Tuesday's session lower amid light volume
    • Apple stock declined 2.5 percent following a report from Taiwan's Economic Daily that the company will slash its iPhone X sales forecast
    • Oil prices soared to a more than two year high overnight
    • Dollar was mostly flat while the bitcoin recovered after last week's sudden fall

    Wall Street recorded slight declines amid lighter-than-usual trading ahead of Asia's Wednesday trading day. Meanwhile, investors in the region await the release of industrial profit numbers out of China.

    U.S. stocks finished the Tuesday session lower following the long Christmas weekend. Retailers stateside notched gains, although losses were seen in the tech space.

    Apple stock declined 2.5 percent following a report from Taiwan's Economic Daily that the company will slash its iPhone X sales forecast. An Apple spokeswoman told Reuters that it did not comment on "market rumors."

    Apple suppliers in Taiwan, including Pegatron and Foxconn, had seen losses earlier this week on that news.

    The Dow Jones industrial average closed off 0.03 percent, or 7.85 points, at 24,746.21, the S&P 500 edged down 0.11 percent to end at 2,680.50 and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.34 percent to finish at 6,936.25.

    Major European markets remained closed on Tuesday.

    Back in Asia, futures suggested Japanese stocks would be little changed at the open. The benchmark Nikkei 225 had finished lower on Tuesday as tech and auto names drifted lower. Nikkei futures traded in Chicago were up 0.1 percent at 22,915 and Osaka futures were off 0.14 percent at 22,860.

    Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 was little changed early in the day, trading 0.04 percent above the flat line.

    Oil prices will be in focus during the session after the commodity soared to a more than two-year high overnight. That followed news that a crude pipeline in Libya that carried up to 100,000 barrels per day had been attacked on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

    U.S. crude futures jumped 2.6 percent to settle at $59.97 per barrel after rising as high as $60.01. Brent crude, meanwhile, rose 2.71 percent to settle at $67.02.

    Still on the commodities front, gold prices rose to a more than three-week high in the previous session amid a softer dollar. The yellow metal last traded at $1,283 an ounce.

    Dollar subdued, but bitcoin recovers

    Currency markets were relatively quiet in comparison to moves seen in commodity markets. The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currencies against six major peers, was largely flat at 93.293 at 6:47 a.m. HK/SIN.

    The greenback, however, lost ground against the Japanese yen. The dollar last fetched 113.18, compared to levels around the 113.3 handle seen at the end of Asian trade in the last session. The release of inflation data out of Japan on Tuesday had shown that core consumer prices in Japan increased for 11 consecutive months.

    Bitcoin rebounded on Tuesdayafter losing more than 40 percent of its value at the end of last week. The cryptocurrency traded at $15,746.21 at 6:55 a.m. HK/SIN after touching as high as $16,079.32 on Tuesday, according to industry site CoinDesk.

    Corporate news 

    Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group said in a statement released Tuesday that it would be taking a 73.8 percent stake in Indonesia's Bank Danamon. The deal will take place in three stages and supports MUFG's push to expand its presence in the region.

    Elsewhere, South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries Group intends to list Hyundai Oilbank in 2018, Reuters reported on Tuesday. The move will likely raise some $1.2 billion through a share issue, Reuters said.

    What's on tap

    Here's the economic calendar for Wednesday (all times in HK/SIN):

    • 9:30 a.m.: China industrial profits
    • 10:00 a.m.: Vietnam industrial production, retail sales and GDP growth
    • 1:00 p.m.: Japan housing starts

