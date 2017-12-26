Futures point to mostly flat open for Asia; oil tops $60

Wall Street recorded slight declines amid lighter-than-usual trading ahead of Asia's Wednesday trading day. Meanwhile, investors in the region await the release of industrial profit numbers out of China.

U.S. stocks finished the Tuesday session lower following the long Christmas weekend. Retailers stateside notched gains, although losses were seen in the tech space.

Apple stock declined 2.5 percent following a report from Taiwan's Economic Daily that the company will slash its iPhone X sales forecast. An Apple spokeswoman told Reuters that it did not comment on "market rumors."

Apple suppliers in Taiwan, including Pegatron and Foxconn, had seen losses earlier this week on that news.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed off 0.03 percent, or 7.85 points, at 24,746.21, the S&P 500 edged down 0.11 percent to end at 2,680.50 and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.34 percent to finish at 6,936.25.

Major European markets remained closed on Tuesday.