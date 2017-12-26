Burn off holiday debt with zero-interest cards

"If you have a bunch of credit card debt but still have pretty good credit, these deals are definitely worth considering," said Matt Schulz, senior industry analyst for CreditCards.com. "You can save a ton of interest."

Consumer credit card debt now stands at $808 billion, according to recent data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. That's up $61 billion from a year ago. Serious delinquencies —those accounts more than 90 days behind — are rising as well, to 4.6 percent as of Sept. 30 from 4.4 percent as of June 30.

Meanwhile, the average interest rate on card debt is just above 16 percent, according to CreditCards.com. So, if you have a $5,000 balance and pay $125 a month, it would take 58 months to be rid of your debt and you would pay more than $2,100 in interest.

CreditCards.com recently surveyed 100 credit cards for their balance-transfer offers and found that 38 offer zero percent interest and 41 offer lower-than-average rates. For all deals, the typical introductory period is 12 months, although the range is six months to 21 months.