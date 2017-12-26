A flight from Los Angeles to Tokyo turned back on Tuesday because of an apparent mix-up involving an unauthorized passenger on board — while a famous model repeatedly tweeted about the episode to 10 million followers.

All Nippon Airways (ANA) flight bound for Tokyo's Narita Airport turned around to go back to Los Angeles International Airport, possibly due to an unauthorized person on the plane.

The U-turn of ANA 175 was due to a "mix up and was straightened up," local ABC7 reported, citing the LAX Airport Police.

News of the diversion gained traction on social media as American model Chrissy Teigen, a passenger on ANA 175, tweeted about it episodically.

ANA 175 departed LAX at 11:36 a.m. local time.

CNBC could not reach the LAX Airport Police, and ANA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.