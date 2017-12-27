Chinese investors are radically changing the art world — here's what they're buying

When a privately-held painting by Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci went under the hammer for a record $450 million in November, many looked to China in search of its mystery buyer.

While the purchaser of the 500-year-old artwork "Salvator Mundi" ultimately proved to be a Saudi royal, the knee-jerk reaction toward China highlights the importance of the East Asian nation in the art market.

According to a report from Art Basel and UBS, China is the world's third-largest art market after the United States and the United Kingdom, accounting for 20 percent of total sales in the $57 billion global sector.

Only one decade ago, in 2007, China accounted for just 9 percent of total sales worldwide, according to the Art Basel report. That figure doubled in 2009 and reached the peak of 30 percent in 2011 before the recovering U.S. made a comeback.

Over at Christie's, total art buying from Asia went up 40 percent from a year ago in the first half of 2017, the auction house said. One-fifth of new art buyers also came from the continent. For the first time ever this year, Asia led global sales, the auction house said.

Given their big budgets, Chinese buyers are increasingly dominating the art investing world. Here's what they're looking for: