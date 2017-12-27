"So for one of my Christmas presents from Kanye, he gives me this little box with a Disney Mickey toy, Apple headphones, Netflix (and) Amazon gift cards and Adidas socks," said Kim Kardashian, entrepreneur and reality TV star, on one of her latest Instagram stories, posted Tuesday.

"But then, I open the next box and it is stock to Amazon, where he got the gift cards, stock to Netflix, stock to Apple – hence the little headphones, Adidas stock and Disney stock."

In the Instagram story, Kardashian received 920 Walt Disney shares, which are worth approximately $100,000, according to the certificate. She also received around 995 shares of stock of Adidas.

Following a bumper year for U.S. stock markets — with the Dow Jones industrial average hitting 24,000 for the first time this year — a number of the companies that Kardashian mentioned, have performed strongly over the course of 2017.