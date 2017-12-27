Saudi crown prince's lavish buys: Some see hypocrisy, others say they're no big deal

A series of recent reports have connected Saudi Arabia's powerful crown prince — an avowed anti-corruption crusader — to lavish real estate, art and yacht purchases.
To some, the spending is a sign of hypocrisy and a threat to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's legitimacy. The reports come on the heels of his anti-graft campaign, which culminated in the detention of Saudi princes, officials and businessmen at the Ritz-Carlton in Riyadh.
But to others, the purchases are legitimate investments and nothing unusual for a future king.
The 32-year-old crown prince is a polarizing figure who has captured the financial world's attention. First in line to succeed his father, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, he is spearheading Saudi Arabia's economic transformation plan and has overseen an invasion of Yemen, a blockade of Qatar and a domestic crackdown on graft that has swept up high-profile royals.