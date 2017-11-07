Saudi Arabia's political purge may actually improve the business climate, but comes with huge risk

"Ultimately there's a danger in consolidating policy into one single individual. When that individual is gone, then chaos can rein supreme."

Bin Salman is "trying to change the dynamic between politics and business in Saudi Arabia, centralize that in a way that's never been done before, and really show that the royal family is no longer immune to corruption charges in a way that they have been, really for the duration of their rule," Allison Wood, Middle East consultant at Control Risks Group, told CNBC Europe on Tuesday.

More centralized decision-making could create greater certainty for international investors, said Michael Rubin, Middle East scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank. Rather than navigating a web of power centers run by thousands of princes, the business community would know exactly whose door to knock on, he said.

Bin Salman "wants to reform the economy, to modernize it, and he doesn't want to deal with resistance. The question is, what happens if he fails? Then you could see a regression in Saudi Arabia that leaves it far worse than it is now," Rubin told CNBC's "Power Lunch" on Monday.

"Ultimately there's a danger in consolidating policy into one single individual. When that individual is gone, then chaos can rein supreme. We're at a very dangerous time for Saudi Arabia right now."