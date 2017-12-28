    ×

    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Asia looks set to open flat on the last trading day of the year

    • Asian markets appear poised another subdued session, with futures indicating a mostly flat open for Japanese markets
    • The greenback was weaker, and bitcoin continued to struggle
    • Wall Street closed slightly higher in the second-to-last trading session of the year, with the Dow Jones industrial average closing at a record high

    Futures pointed to a flat open in Asia on the last trading day of the year following the moderately higher close seen stateside on Thursday.

    Wall Street closed slightly higher in the second-to-last trading session of the year, with the Dow Jones industrial average closing at a record high. The index on Thursday remained on track to record weekly gains.

    The Dow tacked on 0.26 percent, or 63.21 points, to close at 24,837.51; the S&P 500 added 0.18 percent to end at 2,687.54, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite rose 0.16 percent to finish the session at 6,950.16.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NIKKEI
    ---
    HSI
    ---
    ASX 200
    ---
    SHANGHAI
    ---
    KOSPI
    ---
    CNBC 100
    ---

    Asian markets looked set for another subdued session, with futures indicating a mostly flat open for Japanese markets. Nikkei futures traded in Chicago were 0.11 percent higher at 22,810 and Osaka futures were less than 0.1 percent above the index's Thursday close.

    Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 was lower by 0.24 percent in early trade.

    Markets in the region have run up significantly this year. MSCI's broad index of shares in Asia Pacific excluding Japan had risen more than 30 percent year-to-date early on Friday.

    Those gains were more than the around 25 percent increase seen on the Dow this year.

    Dollar on the back foot

    The greenback was weaker despite the passage of a major tax bill earlier this month and the prospect of additional interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve in the new year.

    The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against six major peers, traded at 92.680 at 6:53 a.m. HK/SIN, its lowest levels in a month.

    Against the yen, the dollar traded at 112.86.

    "Seasonally light liquidity and end-of-year rebalancing flows continue to dominate price action," Alex Stanley, senior interest rate strategist at National Australia Bank, said in a morning note.

    Meanwhile, bitcoin struggled after briefly falling 11 percent following South Korea's announcement that it would be implementing additional rules to regulate cryptocurrency trading.

    Bitcoin hit a low of $13,498.78 on Thursday before recovering slightly to trade at $14,042.11 at 6:58 a.m. HK/SIN, according to industry site CoinDesk. The cryptocurrency has seen volatile trade, touching a record high of above $19,800 and falling to as low as $10,400 in the span of weeks.

    On the commodities front, oil traded near its highest levels in two and a half years. U.S. crude futures tacked on 20 cents to settle at $59.84 per barrel and Brent crude futures settled higher by 28 cents at $66.72.

    Corporate news

    In company news, SoftBank Group and Uber came to an agreement that will see the Japanese tech giant take take a 15 percent stake in the ride-hailing start-up. The deal values Uber at $48 billion, which is a roughly 30 percent discount to its $68 billion valuation in 2016.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    HSI
    ---
    KOSPI
    ---
    ASX 200
    ---
    .NKXQ
    ---
    NIKKEI
    ---
    SHANGHAI
    ---
    EWJ
    ---
    ASHR
    ---
    FXI
    ---
    ISHARES MSCI CIF
    ---
    VANG MSCIPAC
    ---