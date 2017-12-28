Asia looks set to open flat on the last trading day of the year

Futures pointed to a flat open in Asia on the last trading day of the year following the moderately higher close seen stateside on Thursday.

Wall Street closed slightly higher in the second-to-last trading session of the year, with the Dow Jones industrial average closing at a record high. The index on Thursday remained on track to record weekly gains.

The Dow tacked on 0.26 percent, or 63.21 points, to close at 24,837.51; the S&P 500 added 0.18 percent to end at 2,687.54, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite rose 0.16 percent to finish the session at 6,950.16.