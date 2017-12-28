Asia looks set to open flat on the last trading day of the year

The greenback was weaker despite the passage of a major tax bill earlier this month and the prospect of additional interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve in the new year.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against six major peers, traded at 92.680 at 6:53 a.m. HK/SIN, its lowest levels in a month.
Against the yen, the dollar traded at 112.86.
"Seasonally light liquidity and end-of-year rebalancing flows continue to dominate price action," Alex Stanley, senior interest rate strategist at National Australia Bank, said in a morning note.
Meanwhile, bitcoin struggled after briefly falling 11 percent following South Korea's announcement that it would be implementing additional rules to regulate cryptocurrency trading.
Bitcoin hit a low of $13,498.78 on Thursday before recovering slightly to trade at $14,042.11 at 6:58 a.m. HK/SIN, according to industry site CoinDesk. The cryptocurrency has seen volatile trade, touching a record high of above $19,800 and falling to as low as $10,400 in the span of weeks.
On the commodities front, oil traded near its highest levels in two and a half years. U.S. crude futures tacked on 20 cents to settle at $59.84 per barrel and Brent crude futures settled higher by 28 cents at $66.72.