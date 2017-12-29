The best-performing Asian indexes in 2017 look set for more gains in the new year

Asian markets have had a good run this year, shrugging off jitters faced at the end of last year over the potential trade and foreign policy implications the new administration of U.S. President Donald Trump would have on the region.

While geopolitical uncertainty was a major focal point earlier this year — with several North Korean missile launches initially sending investor scurrying into safe-have assets — risk appetite has since improved, with markets looking instead to stronger economic growth globally.

MSCI's broad index of shares in Asia Pacific excluding Japan was up more than 34 percent year-to-date on Friday morning. That's above the roughly 25 percent climb seen on the Dow Jones industrial average and 8 percent rise on the pan-European STOXX 600 over the same period.