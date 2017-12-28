Check out the most read marketing and media stories of 2017

From United Airlines' poor handling of a passenger and the subsequent PR fallout to the world's most effective ad campaigns, these are the most read stories in 2017 from CNBC's "Marketing Media Money".
United Airlines "re-accommodated" a passenger in April, resulting in a stock price fall for parent company United Continental. But it's not the first time a major corporation has seen a publicity nightmare: this list of some of the worst corporate PR disasters of all time was Marketing Media Money's most-read story of 2017.
An advertisement for Pepsi featuring model Kendall Jenner handing a can of soda to a police officer at a peace protest sparked a backlash online in April, sparking the company to pull the ad. One person wrote on Twitter: "Can't believe Kendall Jenner just solved institutionalized racism and oppression by giving a cop a Pepsi. Groundbreaking."
Advertisers are spending ever more cash on digital marketing, with Facebook and Google taking more than half those ad dollars in 2016. But with Procter & Gamble's Chief Marketing Officer Marc Pritchard confessing to sometimes being distracted by the latest shiny marketing methods in January, digital advertising was under scrutiny.
Fans of President Donald Trump around St Patrick's Day could buy a green cap featuring "Make America Great Again" on the front, and a plant motif on the back. But there was one problem: the motif sewn into the hat was actually a four-leaf clover, not a shamrock.
In March, Adidas said it was leaving behind TV advertising as it seeks to quadruple its e-commerce revenues by 2020, Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted told CNBC. The sportswear company said it was aiming to grow revenues from 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) in 2016 to 4 billion euros ($4.25 billion) by 2020.
Whether advertising actually works is a perennial problem for marketers, but this list aimed to show campaigns that resulted in sales. Research company WARC put the list together by analyzing more than 2,000 winners of ad effectiveness awards around the world, in partnership with King's College London. An ad campaign for Ariel in India made the top spot.
McDonald's U.K. had to apologize in May after its latest advertising campaign attracted widespread criticism for exploiting childhood bereavement. The advert implied that the boy had little in common with his deceased father other than their shared enjoyment of McDonald's.
Another McDonald's story in the top 10, this time to do with staff uniforms. As news of the updated designs in shades of gray spread, people on Twitter compared them to the bad guys in "Star Wars," the outfits in science fiction spoof movie "Spaceballs," and to clothing seen in the "Hunger Games" film franchise.
Media agency Zenith's Top 30 Global Media Owners report, published in May, listed Google's parent company Alphabet at number one, taking $79.4 billion, followed by Facebook, which earned $26.9 billion in advertising revenue.
This is the story of Brad Parscale, digital director for Donald Trump's presidential campaign. In 2015, Parscale was running a website design company and he got an email. "It said: 'Donald Trump is thinking about running for president and we need a website in two days,'" Parscale told CBS News' "60 Minutes," in October. "So I wrote back and said, 'Yeah, I'll do it for $1,500,'" he added. "And by the end (of the election campaign) it was $94 million."