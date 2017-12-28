"If companies are robust, they would be able to grow into their debt load and to pay back interest quite comfortably."

"When we scratch the surface, we don't expect to see any major macro deleveraging in China. There's still going to be significant debt growth in China. The composition may change but it's not going to be shrinking," Spajic told CNBC.

"Second of all we don't expect transformational reforms. SOE (state-owned enterprise) reform will be a hard nut to crack though there may be some M&A (mergers and acquisitions), the government may shift around what they do slightly, but there's going to be no big transformation there, either. It's likely to be incremental," he added.

But Spajic quickly dispelled doubts about his place in the optimist camp, following up with this point: China's increasing debt is less of a worry if growth continues to outpace borrowing costs.

With China's economy expanding at 6 to 6.5 percent and inflation at 2 to 3 percent, its nominal growth rate adds up to 8 percent and above, he explained, noting that's higher than the 5 to 6 percent interest rate that companies have to pay on their debt.

"If companies are robust, they would be able to grow into their debt load and to pay back interest quite comfortably. Now obviously, if you're a company that is growing at 2 or 3 percent, then you're going to struggle," he said. "The debt load is sustainable if the macro growth numbers hold up, but will be at risk in a hard landing or a major financial disruption."