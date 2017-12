As the light trade continues, investors stateside will be turning their focus to a fresh batch of economic data. At 8:30 a.m. ET, jobless claims and advance economic indicators are both due.

Meantime, market-watchers will be paying close attention as to what the New Year brings. As markets — for the most part — continue to ride the Santa Clause rally, investors will be wondering whether this trend will persist in 2018.

After President Donald Trump signed a $1.5 trillion tax bill into law last Friday, which aims to cut tax rates for both individuals and companies, it will be of key importance as to whether more economic news will boost markets.

The energy market will also be at the front of investors' minds after crude futures hit a more than two-year high earlier this week. In today's session, oil prices posted mild gains on the back of solid data out of China. Elsewhere, copper has hit a fresh four-year peak.

Investors will also be paying attention to the latest in bitcoin, as the cryptocurrency continues to see volatile price moves.