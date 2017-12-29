Here’s the 411 on how to kick-start your emergency fund 11:57 AM ET Wed, 22 Feb 2017 | 01:28

A decent rainy-day fund could be vital to keeping your New Year's goals.

Among the nearly 7 in 10 adults who plan to make a financial New Year's resolution, 40 percent have a goal of setting and following a budget, according to a forthcoming report from the National Endowment for Financial Education. Getting out of debt is a resolution for 39 percent, while 32 percent want to establish savings and 31 percent hope to boost their retirement savings.

The organization polled 2,165 U.S. adults in mid-December.