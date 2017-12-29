European markets flat on last trading day of the year

Trade is expected to be relatively lighter than usual on Friday, with the session marking the last day of trade in 2017. Investors will now be looking ahead as to what 2018 will deliver in terms of market-moving events and key trends.

Looking overseas, U.S. stocks closed slightly higher, with the Dow Jones industrial average notching another record close Thursday: its seventy-first record close of the year. Meanwhile in Asian-Pacific trade, stocks showed a mixed to positive session, as investors monitored the latest moves in copper and the U.S. dollar.

Switching back to Europe, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 is expected to close early, at 12:30 p.m. London time, with Ireland closing shortly afterwards. Other indices such as the Euronext, IBEX and German DAX are expected to trade their normal hours.

In individual stock news, Volkswagen said that it would petition Germany's constitutional court, to try and overturn the appointment of a special auditor to investigate the actions concerning the management of the "Dieselgate" emissions scandal; Reuters reported. Shares of the carmaker were flat on Friday.

Shares of takeaway ordering service Just Eat were 1.9 percent higher, making it one of the best performing companies on the STOXX 600 index on Friday, beaten only by Dutch pharmaceutical firm H. Lundbeck whose shares were up over 2 percent.

Meanwhile U.K. infrastructure group Balfour Beatty saw its share price decline by 0.6 percent Friday on news that the firm had sold an additional stake in Connect Plus, the operator of London's M25 orbital motorway, Reuters reported.

Shares of Airbus were slightly higher on news that the plane manufacturer had finalized a deal with Indigo Partners for 430 A320neo planes.

Meantime, tech stocks and semiconductor companies will be in focus Friday. This comes on the back of news that Apple had apologized over the handling of its battery issue, adding that it would make a number of changes for customers "to recognize their loyalty" and try to regain the trust of anybody who could have doubted the intentions of the tech giant. Earlier on this month, Apple admitted to slowing older iPhones with flagging batteries.