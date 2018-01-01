Marketing strategies from the world’s top CEOs and entrepreneurs

Many companies claim to be "customer centric," prioritizing people who use their products over all others, but not that many do so in reality. When Legere took over at T-Mobile, he headed straight for the call centers.

"I got this resounding kind of feedback that people hated wireless … They would go to a store to buy a phone and they would come out with, like, all this stuff that they hated," he told CNBC's "The Brave Ones."

"Nobody calls to say: 'I love you.' They call when they're so frustrated. And I heard the way that they were taking care of them. And it was a big part of me thinking that if I could get the whole company to behave that way and care about that customer so much, that we really could be different."

Legere now gives out his email address to customers via his Facebook page, and his strategy has seen a turnaround to the tune of a $3.8 billion profit in 2016, up from a loss of $4.3 billion in 2011.