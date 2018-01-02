Asia markets carve out slight gains as the dollar continues to languish

Asian stocks notched moderate gains on Wednesday, tracking sizable increases seen on Wall Street overnight as the dollar remained in the doldrums.

South Korea's benchmark Kospi index edged up 0.17 percent in early trade as large cap technology names extended the moderate gains seen last session. Heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 0.94 percent and 1.74 percent, respectively.

Steel plays were also higher in the morning, with blue-chip Posco jumping 4.57 percent and Hyundai Steel rising 2.62 percent.

Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.14 percent as mining stocks led the index higher. Rio Tinto and BHP, the country's two-largest miners, were up 2.04 percent and 2.22 percent, respectively. Gold producers were a mixed bag, but traded higher on the whole, with the S&P/ASX All Ords Gold sub-index rising 1.41 percent.

Japanese markets are closed on Wednesday for an exchange holiday.