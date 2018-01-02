    ×

    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Asia markets carve out slight gains as the dollar continues to languish

    • Asian markets carved out slight gains in early trade, tracking increases seen on Wall Street
    • The dollar remained on the back foot after tumbling to a more than three-month low against a basket of six currencies overnight
    • A high-profile proposed merger between U.S.-based MoneyGram International and Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial has fallen through

    Asian stocks notched moderate gains on Wednesday, tracking sizable increases seen on Wall Street overnight as the dollar remained in the doldrums.

    South Korea's benchmark Kospi index edged up 0.17 percent in early trade as large cap technology names extended the moderate gains seen last session. Heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 0.94 percent and 1.74 percent, respectively.

    Steel plays were also higher in the morning, with blue-chip Posco jumping 4.57 percent and Hyundai Steel rising 2.62 percent.

    Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.14 percent as mining stocks led the index higher. Rio Tinto and BHP, the country's two-largest miners, were up 2.04 percent and 2.22 percent, respectively. Gold producers were a mixed bag, but traded higher on the whole, with the S&P/ASX All Ords Gold sub-index rising 1.41 percent.

    Japanese markets are closed on Wednesday for an exchange holiday.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NIKKEI
    ---
    HSI
    ---
    ASX 200
    ---
    SHANGHAI
    ---
    KOSPI
    ---
    CNBC 100
    ---

    Markets stateside closed with gains in the first trading session of the new year as technology names moved higher. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite hit closing highs, with the latter closing above the 7,000 mark for the first time.

    The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.42 percent, or 104.79 points, to close at 24,824.01, the S&P 500 tacked on 0.83 percent to end at 2,695.81 and the Nasdaq composite bounced 1.5 percent to close at 7,006.9.

    Dollar slumps

    The dollar continued to languish on Wednesday, having tumbled to a more than three-month low against a basket of six currencies overnight. The dollar index traded at 91.817 at 8:22 a.m. HK/SIN, after trading at the 92 handle during the Asian trading session in the last session.

    The slump in the U.S. currency came after the dollar index recorded its largest annual fall since 2003.

    Against the Japanese yen, the dollar edged lower to trade at 112.28.

    The euro held onto overnight gains against the greenback after climbing overnight. The common currency traded at $1.2055 after had touching as high $1.2082 on Tuesday.

    The commodities trade

    U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude inched higher by 0.08 percent to trade at $60.42 per barrel. Brent crude futures, which had yet to trade, lost 30 cents to settle at $66.57 in the previous session.

    After touching their highest levels since mid-2015 on Tuesday, oil prices gave up some gains overnight following the completion of repairs on pipelines in the U.K. and Libya, Reuters reported.

    Corporate news 

    A high-profile proposed merger between U.S.-based MoneyGram International and Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial Services Group has fallen through after the companies failed to obtain regulatory approval. A joint statement from the companies said Ant Financial has paid a $30 million termination fee to MoneyGram following the termination.

    Elsewhere, shares of Hyundai Heavy Industries were up 1.86 percent after the South Korean shipbuilder announced it was aiming for 7.99 trillion won ($7.52 billion) in sales this year, Reuters said. Hyundai Heavy shares had plunged last week when it unveiled plans to list its Hyundai Oilbank subsidiary.

    What's on tap

    The economic calendar for Wednesday is fairly light, with the release of Federal Reserve meeting minutes during the U.S. session awaited by many investors (all times in HK/SIN):

    • 11:30 a.m.: Thailand December inflation rate
    • 4:30 p.m.: Hong Kong November retail sales

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    HSI
    ---
    KOSPI
    ---
    ASX 200
    ---
    .NKXQ
    ---
    NIKKEI
    ---
    SHANGHAI
    ---
    EWJ
    ---
    ASHR
    ---
    FXI
    ---
    ISHARES MSCI CIF
    ---
    VANG MSCIPAC
    ---