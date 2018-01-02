Snap reportedly banned NYE bash pics on Snapchat, so guests turned to Instagram

Snapchat wanted its New Year's Eve party to be so exclusive that it banned photos and blocked all snaps coming from the venue, according to The Daily Beast.

Unfortunately for the company, the strict "no photos" regulation reportedly led the partygoers to turn to rival Instagram to document their experiences.

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel personally paid at least $4 million to throw a New Year's Eve party for employees and guests at the L.A. Live complex in Los Angeles, featuring musicians Diplo and Drake, The Daily Beast wrote.

But there was one rule: No photos. People were encouraged to leave their phones at home, and those who brought their devices had tape placed over the cameras. The company also blocked snaps from being posted at the venue.

However that didn't stop people from removing the tape and taking pictures. Or, people took photos of the polaroids and photo booth strips Snap provided at the event and posted them online.

But without Snapchat at their disposal, many attendees posted their photos on Instagram — even Drake posted some videos from the event on his Instagram Stories.

After all, today's cardinal rule is if you can't post your experiences on social media then there's no proof it actually happened.

Snap did not immediately respond to request for comment.