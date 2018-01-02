Be alert to chances of a strong pullback this year for the Dow

A year on and investors want to know if this apparently unstoppable trend is at risk for 2018. Chart analysis assists with developing an answer.

The first observation is that a retracement in the Dow is a high probability. A retracement is when the market diverges significantly from the underlying trend and then falls, or retraces, to the underlying trend line. If the divergence between the current high and the underlying trend is very large then it could lead to a bubble collapse. The Dow is not in a bubble. But without, a retracement, a bubble could develop.

The value of the underlying trend line which started in 2016, February is currently near 22,900. A retracement to this level would be uncomfortable for investors, but a rebound from the trend-line support level is a buying signal for a continuation of the long-term uptrend.