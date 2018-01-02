    ×

    Watch: White House's Sanders holds briefing as Trump returns to Washington

    White House press secretary Sarah Sanders briefs reporters Tuesday on President Donald Trump's first day working back in Washington after a holiday break in Florida.

    Trump spent Tuesday morning tweeting about topics ranging from unrest in Iran to North Korea's nuclear weapons development and shielding young immigrants from deportation.

