2018 off to record-breaking start on Wall Street

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning after a record-breaking start to the year on Wall Street. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both closed at record highs. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq have all gained in three of the past four sessions. (CNBC)

Ripple, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency by value, hit a record high this morning. The digital coin reached $2.51, according to data from CryptoCompare. It marks a more than 39,600 percent rally in one year. (CNBC)



* How to buy ripple, one of the hottest bitcoin competitors (CNBC)

* There's a new hottest cryptocurrency of 2018 so far: stellar (CNBC)

American Airlines Group (AAL) and Southwest Airlines (LUV) both announced that they would give employees a $1,000 bonus due to the new tax law and a lower corporate tax rate. Southwest also announced an increased fleet investment with jetmaker Boeing (BA) as well as a $5 million charitable donation. (CNBC)

The Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its most recent policy meeting at 2 p.m. ET. At that meeting, policymakers raised the Fed's benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percent. (CNBC)

The first economic numbers of the year, the Institute For Supply Management's monthly manufacturing index and November construction spending, are out at 10 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, Mortgage Bankers Association is out with two weeks of mortgage applications data. (CNBC)