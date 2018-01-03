Strong opening for Asian markets after positive US lead; Nikkei jumps 2%

Major Asian markets traded higher on Thursday, following the stronger lead seen on Wall Street. Investors in the region will also keep an eye on Caixin's China services and composite PMI later in the morning after the Caixin manufacturing PMI beat estimates and the country's official PMI met expectations.

Japan's Nikkei 225 popped at the open, jumping 2.04 percent as markets there opened for their first day of trade after a long New Year weekend. Most sectors were in positive territory, with financials, technology and automakers higher across the board. Toyota rose 2.07 percent and Honda climbed 2.12 percent. Heavyweight SoftBank Group rose 3.12 percent.

Meanwhile, the Kospi tacked on 0.24 percent as most tech names traded higher in the early going, likely supported by the sector gaining during the U.S. session. Samsung Electronics rose 0.62 percent and SK Hynix jumped 1.93 percent.

Shipbuilders, which had rallied in the new year due to optimism in the outlook for the sector, extended gains. Hyundai Heavy Industries was 3.42 percent higher and Daewoo Shipbuilding gained 0.58 percent.

In Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.25 percent, with the energy sub-index among the top-performers in the morning after oil prices touched their highest levels in two and a half years overnight. Oil and gas producers mostly notched gains, with Santos up 0.28 percent and Oil Search rising 1.93 percent.