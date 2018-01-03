The computer industry is scrambling on Wednesday to patch a massive security vulnerability that's present in the processors used on almost all the computers in the world.

The vulnerabilities could allow a hacker to steal information stored in the memory of a wide range of computer chips running on personal devices — not just computers and phones, but also the servers in data centers, including those used to run cloud computing services.

The widespread vulnerability could allow a hacker to steal information stored in the memory of the chip itself, including things such as passwords and cached files. It could also pave the way for attackers to weaken other security features.