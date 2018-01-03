Europe markets open higher; investors monitor sweeping reforms to EU financial sector laws

    ×

    European markets opened slightly higher on Wednesday morning, as investors reacted to a string of robust economic data and monitored the release of sweeping reforms for the continent's financial sector.

    The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up around 0.22 percent shortly after the opening bell, with almost all sectors and major bourses in positive territory.

    In Asia, stocks soared to record highs on Wednesday after a slew of upbeat manufacturing surveys appeared to show a synchronized upturn in the global economy. Industry surveys from India to Canada showed quickening activity on Tuesday.

    In corporate news, Europe's largest airline Ryanair is due to publish passenger figures for the month of December. The airline said Tuesday that a subsidiary company, Ryanair UK, had applied for a British air operating certificate in order to ensure it would be able to keep operating in the country post-Brexit.

    On the data front, investors will likely monitor the much-anticipated introduction of a colossal piece of European Union (EU) legislation on Wednesday. The revamped version of Europe's Markets in Financial Instruments Directive — often referred to as Mifid II —is due to come into effect on January 3, impacting every corner of the continent's financial services system.

    In commodities, oil prices came off record highs in the previous session after major pipelines in Britain and Libya restarted and U.S. production surged to its strongest rate in more than four decades. Brent crude traded at around $66.58 a barrel on Wednesday morning, up 0.02 percent, while U.S. crude was seen at $60.40, up 0.05 percent.

