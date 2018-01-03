Taco Bell is launching Nacho Fries in bid to win the Dollar Menu war

The Dollar Menu war is coming and Taco Bell isn't pulling any punches.

The innovative fast food Mexican chain owned by Yum Brands announced Wednesday that it will begin selling Nacho Fries for a limited time starting Jan. 25 for $1.

It has long been speculated that Taco Bell would be bringing this international menu item to the U.S., especially after the company held market tests in West Virginia and California last spring.

This newest addition to Taco Bell's menu comes just a month after the company said it would introduce 20 $1 menu items in test markets and nationwide this year. The restaurant's dollar menu already contains more than 20 items ranging from breakfast tacos to cinnamon twists.

Already two fast food giants have followed suit with Jack in the Box's "Value Done Jack's Way," a a value menu with items priced between $1 and $5 and McDonald's relaunching its previously discontinued Dollar Menu with a new three-tiered value menu that includes items ranging from $1 to $3.

Customers can order Taco Bell's new seasoned fries with a side of nacho cheese from the dollar menu or opt to make the order "Supreme" — adding pico de gallo, beef and sour cream on top — for $2.49 or "Bell Grande" — all the same toppings as the "Supreme," just larger — for $3.49.

In addition, Taco Bell will be including this new menu item in its $5 box, which comes with the fries, a Doritos Locos taco, a Cheesy Gordita Crunch and a medium drink.

As consumers enjoy more and more dining options, restaurants remain focused on value, convenience and quality to stay competitive. For Taco Bell, limited-time offers and value promotions have been a steady part of the playbook.

Taco Bell told CNBC that its $1 menu items garnered more than $500 million in sales in 2017 and its $5 boxes, which often contain its limited-time offerings, generated an additional $1 billion in sales for the brand.