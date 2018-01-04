    ×

    Asia markets climb on global optimism

    • Asian markets gained in early Friday trade, tracking the move higher on Wall Street
    • U.S. stocks had been supported by better-than-expected private sector hiring data
    • The dollar was flat after sliding in the last session

    Asian markets tracked stateside gains on Friday after the Dow Jones industrial average hit a major milestone. Markets in the region had traded at or around multi-year highs in the prior session, with Japan's benchmark index hitting a 26-year high and the Hang Seng Index touching a decade-high.

    Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index tacked on 0.61 percent in early trade, extending gains of more than 3 percent seen in the previous session when it touched levels not seen in 26 years. The rally saw most sectors, including automakers and financials, in positive territory.

    Blue chips were largely higher on the day. Toyota advanced 1.77 percent, Sony jumped 2.27 percent and SoftBank Group edged up 0.06 percent.

    Across the Korean Strait, the Kospi rose 0.46 percent, with automakers a touch higher after closing lower in the last session. Tech blue chips also drove gains on the index. Hyundai Motor edged up 0.34 percent and SK Hynix rose 2.46 percent.

    Samsung Electronics advanced 0.55 percent ahead of the company's fourth-quarter guidance, which is expected next Tuesday.

    In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.5 percent as the telecommunications, gold producers and materials sectors rose. Those moves followed gains in the commodities space, with iron ore and copper gaining in the last session.

    Major mining companies Rio Tinto and BHP rose 0.48 percent and 0.73 percent, respectively. Among gold producers, Evolution Mining outperformed its peers to jump 2.71 percent.

    Major U.S. indexes climbed higher for the third straight session on Thursday, with the Dow advancing 0.61 percent and closing above the 25,000 barrier for the first time. The move higher also marked the quickest 1,000-point gain in the index's history.

    Gains in stocks came amid a wave of positive releases on Thursday. In particular, private sector hiring rose more than expected in December: The monthly report showed 250,000 jobs were added last month, compared to the 190,000 forecast in a Reuters poll.

    "Positive economic data releases overnight have helped reinforce the view that the ongoing broad based global economic recovery still has a lot of legs," Rodrigo Catril, senior foreign exchange strategist at National Australia Bank, said in a note.

    Dollar slips

    The positive employment data gave the dollar some support overnight, although the currency later gave up those gains to trade lower on the day. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was flat at 91.837 at 8:35 a.m. HK/SIN, compared to a low of 91.798 seen on Thursday.

    Against the yen, however, the dollar traded at 112.77, compared to levels around the 112.3 handle seen at the beginning of the week.

    Meanwhile, the euro held onto overnight gains to trade near its highest levels in three years. The common currency traded at $1.2070 at 8:17 a.m. HK/SIN.

    Corporate news

    Dalian Wanda Group is looking into potentially listing its sports assets, including a sports marketing agency and events organizer, in Hong Kong, Reuters reported, citing sources. The Chinese conglomerate is also reportedly considering selling some foreign assets, such as yacht manufacturer Sunseeker International.

    Canadian asset management company Brookfield Business Partners is reportedly buying Toshiba's nuclear arm, Westinghouse Electric, for $4.6 billion, Reuters said on Thursday. The acquisition will likely close in the third quarter of the year, Reuters added. Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy last year.

    What's on tap

    Here's the economic calendar for Friday (all times in HK/SIN):

    • 9:00 a.m.: Philippines December inflation
    • 12:00 p.m.: Malaysia November trade data

