Asia markets climb on global optimism

Asian markets tracked stateside gains on Friday after the Dow Jones industrial average hit a major milestone. Markets in the region had traded at or around multi-year highs in the prior session, with Japan's benchmark index hitting a 26-year high and the Hang Seng Index touching a decade-high.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index tacked on 0.61 percent in early trade, extending gains of more than 3 percent seen in the previous session when it touched levels not seen in 26 years. The rally saw most sectors, including automakers and financials, in positive territory.

Blue chips were largely higher on the day. Toyota advanced 1.77 percent, Sony jumped 2.27 percent and SoftBank Group edged up 0.06 percent.

Across the Korean Strait, the Kospi rose 0.46 percent, with automakers a touch higher after closing lower in the last session. Tech blue chips also drove gains on the index. Hyundai Motor edged up 0.34 percent and SK Hynix rose 2.46 percent.

Samsung Electronics advanced 0.55 percent ahead of the company's fourth-quarter guidance, which is expected next Tuesday.