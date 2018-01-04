Steve Bannon reportedly gets cut off by wealthy backer Rebekah Mercer

Wealthy Republican donor Rebekah Mercer will not support former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon's future endeavors, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.

The Breitbart News executive chairman irked Mercer, his top financial backer, when he told other donors that he thought he would have her financial support if he ran for president, the Post said, citing a person familiar with Bannon's conversations.

He also irked her with his actions in the Alabama Senate special election, the newspaper reported. Bannon supported Republican Roy Moore, the ex-judge who lost to Democrat Doug Jones in the deep-red state amid accusations of teen sexual abuse decades ago.

Bannon also alienated Mercer with remarks "that seemed to stoke unnecessary fights," the newspaper said. It did not specify what those remarks were.

The report followed the Wednesday revelation of Bannon's explosive comments to reporter Michael Wolff. Among other remarks, Bannon called Donald Trump Jr.'s June 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer "treasonous."

The Bannon quotes from Wolff's upcoming book "Fire and Fury" prompted a remarkable statement from President Donald Trump, in which he declared that his former key advisor had "lost his mind."

Trump's personal attorney sent a cease and desist letter to Wolff and his publisher, Henry Holt & Co., and demanded an apology for the content of the book.

Mercer, a major GOP donor, is the daughter of hedge fund manager Robert Mercer. The family has funneled millions of dollars into Republican super PACs and Bannon's initiatives.

CNBC could not immediately reach Mercer for comment.