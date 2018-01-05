Cramer says the S&P 500's biggest 2017 losers could be prime for speculation   

CNBC's Jim Cramer knows that looking back on a strong year for the markets shouldn't only include analyzing the best performers.

That's why the "Mad Money" host paired his analysis of the S&P 500's cream of the crop with a look at the index's worst-performing stocks, many of which could still recover in 2018.

"In a bull market, it's not that easy to be a real cellar dweller," Cramer said. "You have to commit some pretty grievous sins to end up on this list. But remember, this is an incredibly forgiving market, so it's important not to get too judgmental lest we miss some real opportunities."