Cramer reviews the Dow's biggest winners and losers for 2017

Aerospace giant Boeing ended 2017 as the Dow's No. 1 performer, up a whopping 89 percent for the year.

Even after its monster run, Cramer argued that Boeing could still have another strong year, putting a $400 price target on the now-$297 stock.

"Why am I so confident? It's simple: because 2017 was the year that Boeing's stock became a new and different entity," Cramer said. "It went from being a cyclical to a secular growth play."

For years, Boeing's stock success was tied to its planes: if analysts loved the latest model, they would raise the numbers; if they didn't, the stock would get slammed.

But in 2017, Boeing started to gain credit for its booming order books, its leading position in the secular trend of world travel, its innovative push into space travel and its scale.

"Everyone's waiting for a pullback, but the stock's only given you one 10-point reversal since 2015," Cramer said. "That gentle, sloping stock is what you're always looking for. In short, Boeing's a buy."