Here's how Trump's first-year record on stocks and jobs compares to past presidents' performance

With the stock market reaching new highs and the labor market continuing to add jobs, President Donald Trump on Friday took the opportunity to take credit for the gains.

Trump boasted on Twitter: "This is all about the Make America Great Again agenda!"

It isn't the first time Trump has touted the stock market's new highs. As Trump approaches the end of his first 12 months in office, the jobs and stock markets have given the president solid gains to cheer about.

The economy has added roughly 1.8 million net new jobs since last December, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. And with equities hitting new highs, the stock market has risen some 20 percent since he took office, as measured by the S&P 500 index.

But compared with other U.S. presidents, stock market gains during Trump's first year, while solid, aren't the biggest advances under the previous 12 occupants of the Oval Office.