With some U.S. companies planning to give employees a special bonus or boost hourly wages due to corporate tax cuts taking effect this year, workers might wonder how else the new tax law will affect them.

It's a mixed bag.

Some of the changes could lead to better benefits while others might ding existing ones. While it's hard to predict exactly what corporate America will do, some provisions in the new tax law could have a fairly direct impact on workers.

Also worth noting: While no changes were made specifically to the tax treatment of employer-provided health insurance, as of 2019, there is no longer a tax penalty if you do not have coverage.

Here's how some of the changes in the new tax law affect employees, starting with the positives.