Twitter doesn't want to get in the way of elected officials and political leaders communicating via the platform — no matter how "controversial" their tweets may be.

"Blocking a world leader from Twitter or removing their controversial Tweets, would hide important information people should be able to see and debate," the company wrote in a blog post. "It would also not silence that leader, but it would certainly hamper necessary discussion around their words and actions."

Twitter said it reviews the context of political figures' tweets, but takes an "unbiased" view when it applies its existing rules.

Back in September 2017, it defended its decision to keep President Donald Trump's tweets against North Korea even though his assertions that the country "won't be around much longer" could be seen as a threat. The company said it weighs a tweet's "newsworthiness" and the general public interest when making these decisions.

In other words, the tweets are here to stay.