Survey spells trouble for Apple and Samsung: People with devices like Amazon Echo use phones less

Two thirds of people who use digital voice assistants like the Amazon Echo or Google Home use their smartphones less often, according to a new survey published by tech consultancy Accenture.

The results suggest that the next big wave of consumer technology will be centered around these digital assistants, and may spell trouble for smartphone makers like Apple and Samsung— who lag behind Amazon and Google in this emerging space.

The online survey, conducted by Accenture and Harris Interactive, included 21,000 people from 19 countries and was conducted in October and November 2017.

Within the survey, nearly 2,300 people responded to a question asking whether they agreed with the following statement: "Since I got my digital voice assistant device, I use my smartphone for fewer activities."

66 percent of the respondents said they agreed or strongly agreed.