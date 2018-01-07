Asian stocks gain following firm US lead as investors await earnings

Asian shares gained on Monday, following the strong lead from Wall Street in the last session. With few data releases expected during the session, many investors awaited earnings releases from regional corporates later in the week.

In Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.21 percent in the morning. Australia's "Big Four" banks were higher on the day, with ANZ climbing 0.52 percent. Gold producers, meanwhile, took a tumble, with the All Ordinaries Gold index falling by 0.93 percent.

South Korea's Kospi hovered around break even, gaining 0.08 percent after earlier slipping below the flat line. Gains in retailers and steelmakers were offset by losses in several heavyweight technology names. Blue chips Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix lost 1.04 percent and 1.39 percent, respectively.

Officials from the two Koreas are set to meet on Tuesday for the first time since December 2015. The talks are expected to focus on the upcoming Winter Olympics hosted by South Korea and inter-Korean ties, Reuters said, citing a government spokesman.

MSCI's broad index of shares in Asia Pacific excluding Japan was higher by 0.09 percent at 8:58 a.m. HK/SIN.