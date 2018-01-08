    ×

    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Japanese markets look set to extend gains; dollar edges up

    • U.S. stocks closed mixed as investors looked ahead to fourth-quarter earnings releases
    • The euro slipped and the dollar edged higher overnight
    • North and South Korean officials will hold talks for the first time in more than two years
    • Samsung Electronics is due to issue fourth-quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday

    Wall Street closed mostly higher ahead of Asia's Tuesday trading day in a somewhat quiet session that saw the euro slide.

    U.S. stocks closed mixed on Monday. With no major data released stateside overnight, investors there looked to quarterly earnings releases due at the end of the week.

    Several major U.S. banks, including J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo, are among the first names reporting on Friday and investors will be looking for signs about how changes in the taxcode will impact businesses.

    The Dow Jones industrial average edged down 0.05 percent, or 12.87 points, to close at 25,283. Other indexes notched slight gains. The S&P 500 finished the session higher by 0.17 percent at 2,747.71 and the Nasdaq composite tacked on 0.29 percent to end at 7,157.39 as major tech names rose.

    Over in Asia, Japanese stocks looked set to jump at the open as markets re-opened following a long weekend. Nikkei futures traded in Chicago were up 1.01 percent at 23,955 and Osaka futures were 0.4 percent higher at 23,810.

    The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose to its highest levels in 26 years in the last trading session in what has been a strong start to the year.

    Over in Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 was higher by 0.17 percent in early trade.

    Earnings season is also set to kick off in Asia in the week, with Samsung Electronics due to announce its fourth-quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday.

    Investors in the region are likely to keep an eye on talks held between North and South Korea on Tuesday. The discussions, which are expected to focus on the upcoming Winter Olympics hosted by the South, come after missile launches by North Korea drew international concern last year.

    Euro slips

    The euro slipped overnight after touching its highest levels in almost four months last week. The common currency traded at $1.1967 at 6:50 a.m. HK/SIN after holding above the $1.20 handle in the first week of the year.

    The move lower in the euro saw the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major peers, climb some 0.4 percent to a more than one-week high. The dollar index stood at 92.335 after trading as high as 92.396 overnight.

    Against the yen, the dollar traded at 113.06.

    Corporate news

    Toyota Motor on Monday announced plans to develop autonomous, electric vehicles that would be manufactured to meet the needs of companies in the ride-sharing and delivery sectors. Feasibility testing for the e-Palette Concept Vehicle will begin in the early 2020s, Toyota said in a statement.

    What's on tap

    The economic calendar for Tuesday is light on top-tier data (all times in HK/SIN):

    • 8:30 a.m.: Australia November building permits
    • 1:00 p.m.: Japan December consumer confidence
    • 4:00 p.m.: Indonesia November retail sales

