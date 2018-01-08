Japanese markets look set to extend gains; dollar edges up

Wall Street closed mostly higher ahead of Asia's Tuesday trading day in a somewhat quiet session that saw the euro slide.

U.S. stocks closed mixed on Monday. With no major data released stateside overnight, investors there looked to quarterly earnings releases due at the end of the week.

Several major U.S. banks, including J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo, are among the first names reporting on Friday and investors will be looking for signs about how changes in the taxcode will impact businesses.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged down 0.05 percent, or 12.87 points, to close at 25,283. Other indexes notched slight gains. The S&P 500 finished the session higher by 0.17 percent at 2,747.71 and the Nasdaq composite tacked on 0.29 percent to end at 7,157.39 as major tech names rose.