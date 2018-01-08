    ×

    Cryptocurrency

    Ripple will be bigger than bitcoin if it hits $7

    • Ripple, or XRP, would only need to get to $6.80 for its market capitalization to be bigger than bitcoin's
    • This is a more than 165 percent rally from the current price, but likely given that ripple saw a more than 35,000 percent surge in 2017
    • Ethereum would only need to rise 132 percent from its current price to surpass bitcoin
    Market capitalization has become an obsession with many cryptocurrency watchers.

    It refers to the value of the entire digital currency in circulation and is worked out by multiplying the supply of the virtual coin by the price per unit.

    With bitcoin, the largest cyrptocurrency by market cap, having a quiet start to the year, many investors are looking at alternative coins. Ethereum and ripple, for example, have both seen fairly strong rallies to begin the year. And many are wondering which one could usurp bitcoin as the biggest cryptocurrency.

    Ethereum and ripple have been jostling for the second spot, and that has changed depending on price. But Ripple's price doesn't need to go much higher in dollar terms if it's to become the biggest, because it has more coins in circulation that bitcoin and ethereum.

    Ripple's current circulation is 38,739,144,847 digital coins. At Monday's price of $2.57, its market cap was $99.54 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.com. Bitcoin's market cap, meanwhile, was $259.6 billion on Tuesday.

    For ripple to surpass this, the cryptocurrency would only need to get to $6.80. This would require a rise of 164.5 percent, which is small considering it rose nearly 36,000 percent last year.

    Brad Garlinghouse, chief executive officer Ripple
    Ethereum has a circulating supply of 96,846,982. Its current price is $1,162, according to CoinMarketCap. It's market cap is $112.6 billion. Ether would need to rise to around $2,700 to surpass bitcoin's value. This would require a 132 percent rally from Monday morning's price, which is smaller than the rise required by ripple.

    Both these cryptocurrencies benefit from having larger circulating supplies than bitcoin. It means the price of each digital coin can be lower to achieve a higher market cap. Bitcoin's supply is capped at 21 million with the current supply standing at 16,789,425.

    With bitcoin's dominance standing at record lows, and alternative cryptocurrencies seeing big price leaps, it's not inconceivable that either ether or ripple could claim the top spot in terms of market cap soon.

    Of course, if bitcoin sees a surge in price this year, it will make it harder for either cryptocurrency to surpass it.

    Still, some experts have suggested that ripple has run ahead of itself. Ripple works with large institutions and unlike bitcoin, many of the coins are actually owned by the company. This means it's not as decentralized as bitcoin is.

