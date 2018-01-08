    ×

    Personal Finance

    Tax reform prompts Visa to raise 401(k) match for employees

    • Visa said it is raising its match on employees' 401(k) contributions, in response to tax reform.
    • The company said it will increase its match up to 5 percent of salary.
    Visa to raise 401(k) match in response to tax reform   

    Global payment network company Visa said Monday it will strengthen contributions to employees' 401(k) savings plans, as a result of the recently passed Republican tax law.

    "Tax reform in the United States will strengthen Visa's competitive position globally and create new opportunities for Visa to invest in our business," the company said in a statement. "With the additional 401(k) match, Visa's U.S. employees will enjoy a sustained benefit, consistent with the role they will play in building our business."

    The company said it will increase its 401(k) match up to 5 percent of salary. Currently, it contributes $2 for every $1 an employee contributes, up to 3 percent of base pay, the statement said.

    Visa is just the latest in a host of companies, including Boeing, AT&T, Fifth Third Bancorp and Wells Fargo, to share proceeds from the GOP corporate tax cut with employees.

    In all, there was $5.3 trillion in 401(k) plans as of Sept. 30, 2017, according to the Investment Company Institute. The median balance in a 401(k) account was $24,713, according to Vanguard.

    Unlike bonuses, which employees could either save up or blow it on shopping, an increase to a retirement plan match is useful for workers' long-term financial planning, said Gregg Levinson, senior retirement consultant at Willis Towers Watson.

    Whether more employers will boost their 401(k) match in response to the tax bill remains to be seen.

    "The downside is that if the economy or the tax rules change, they've made a promise to employees that is going to be hard to scale back," said Levinson.

    Smaller firms, which have fewer resources, may raise wages or give a one-time bonus, as opposed to raising their 401(k) plan matches.

    "It's a one-time benefit," Levinson said. "You get the good will, but you're not on the hook."

    — CNBC's Darla Mercado contributed to this report.

    WATCH: Big money lines up to sell GOP tax plan

    President Donald Trump celebrates with Congressional Republicans after the U.S. Congress passed sweeping tax overhaul legislation, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, December 20, 2017.
    Big money lines up to sell GOP tax plan in hopes it translates into political victory   

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    V
    ---
    WFC
    ---
    FITB
    ---
    T
    ---
    BA
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...