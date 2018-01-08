US futures edge higher, continuing the positive momentum seen in previous sessions

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Monday, boosted by the positive sentiment seen from trading overseas.

At the end of the first trading week of 2018, U.S. stocks finished Friday on a strong note, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average soaring more than 200 points, with both the Dow and Nasdaq showing their best start of the year in over a decade.

Wall Street outperformed in the previous session, despite the latest nonfarm payrolls data coming in below expectations. In December, the U.S. economy added 148,000 jobs, compared to market estimates of 190,000, according to a Reuters poll.

More data is set to be released Monday with consumer credit due out at 3 p.m. ET. In earnings, Helen of Troy and A. Schulman are set to report their latest financial figures.