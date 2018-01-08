    ×

    US futures edge higher, continuing the positive momentum seen in previous sessions

    • In earnings, Helen of Troy and A. Schulman are set to report
    • In December, the U.S. economy added 148,000 jobs, coming in below market estimates
    A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.
    Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Monday, boosted by the positive sentiment seen from trading overseas.

    At the end of the first trading week of 2018, U.S. stocks finished Friday on a strong note, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average soaring more than 200 points, with both the Dow and Nasdaq showing their best start of the year in over a decade.

    Wall Street outperformed in the previous session, despite the latest nonfarm payrolls data coming in below expectations. In December, the U.S. economy added 148,000 jobs, compared to market estimates of 190,000, according to a Reuters poll.

    More data is set to be released Monday with consumer credit due out at 3 p.m. ET. In earnings, Helen of Troy and A. Schulman are set to report their latest financial figures.

    Investors will be poring over the latest comments by leading Federal Reserve members. On Monday, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic may deliver remarks on the economic outlook and monetary policy when speaking at the Rotary Club of Atlanta.

    Both San Francisco Fed President John Williams and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren will be delivering separate remarks at Brookings Institution in Washington.

    Elsewhere, concerns surrounding geopolitical tensions will continue to linger at the back of investors' minds, as tensions between North Korea and the West rumble on.

