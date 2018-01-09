The dollar fell below the long-term support level near 93 in September. It has again dropped below that critical support level.

Below that level lies a new potential support level near 91. This level acted as a rebound point in September and traders will keenly watch to see if it can fill this function again in 2018.

A successful retest and rebound from 91 creates a double-bottom pattern. That's sometimes called a W pattern. The depth of the pattern is measured and used to set upside targets. The first target is a retest of the peak of the W near 95. This potential target is 99.

The potential support level near 91 is not strong. It is not a historical support level and this suggests potential weakness. The strong historical support level is near 93.

Starting in August of 2017, the dollar oscillated around the 93 value. The lower edge of the oscillation is 91.

The upper edge of the oscillation is near 95. If the future rebound from support near 91 fails to move above resistance near 95, then this oscillation pattern will develop into a sideways trading band or consolidation band.