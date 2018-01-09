Jeff Bezos' wealth hits $105.1 billion, more than Bill Gates at his richest

Jeff Bezos' wealth hit $105.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, passing Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates' previous record from 1999.

Bezos' net worth nudged upward thanks to a rise in Amazon stock, which is up 6.6 percent year to date.

Bezos first passed $100 billion in November on impressive Black Friday sales. It seems the full holiday shopping season has pushed him to record highs once again.

Gates, once the world's richest man, is now worth $93.3 billion.

The Bloomberg index figures are "based on changes in markets, the economy and Bloomberg reporting," and the numbers are updated at the end of every trading day.

