Asia markets tread water; China inflation data ahead

Asian markets searched for direction early on Wednesday after yields on U.S. government debt rose and stocks stateside closed higher overnight. In the region, investors await the release of China inflation data later during the day.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was flat in the morning as gains seen in automakers and financials were offset by losses seen in most major technology names. Blue chips Sony and SoftBank Group were lower by 0.12 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

The energy sector also traded in positive territory, with Inpex climbing 2.19 percent.

Over in Seoul, the benchmark Kospi index edged higher by 0.1 percent despite weakness in tech heavyweights. Samsung Electronics resumed its decline after falling on Tuesday on the back of a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter profit guidance. Samsung Electronics lost 1.19 percent and SK Hynix tumbled 3.25 percent.

South Korean automakers and most manufacturing names rose slightly, while cosmetics plays saw steeper gains: Amorepacific soared 2.52 percent and Cosmax gained 4.13 percent.

Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 was off by 0.05 percent, with gold producers among the worst-performers on the day. Gold miners Newcrest Mining and Kingsgate Consolidated were down 1.9 percent and 6.33 percent, respectively. Those losses were offset by gains seen in the heavily-weighted financials sector, where Westpac rose 0.29 percent and ANZ traded flat.