How one company is bringing technology into Chinese kindergartens

Vivien Wang, founder and chief executive of Chinese kindergarten company Etonkids Educational Group, spoke with CNBC on Tuesday about tech in the classroom.

In fact, each classroom in the company's kindergartens features an interactive white board that allows teachers to access resources on the internet, she said.

"In every single classroom at our bilingual international campuses, we do have whiteboards," said the company's founder and chief executive, Vivien Wang.

The early education services provider owns over 50 campuses across 18 cities in China. Some 10,000 children are enrolled in its classes.

The group supplements its teaching with augmented reality in products like interactive flashcards, Wang told CNBC on the sidelines of the Morgan Stanley China Technology, Media and Telecoms Conference in Beijing.

Education is big business in China, where all couples are now able to have two children after decades of a strict one-child policy.