LevelUp rolls out new service for restaurants hoping to snag new customers

LevelUp is making it easier for restaurants to connect with customers on the digital platforms they're already using.

The technology company said Tuesday that it has created a new service for restaurants to upload menus and offer order and pay and rewards programs to customers on multiple digital platforms — Facebook, Messenger, Yelp, Foursquare, Amazon Alexa, Chase Pay, Apple Pay, Android Pay, etc. — using one form.

Dubbed "Broadcast," this service acts as a middleman so that restaurants don't have to worry about creating one-on-one relationships with every digital ordering company. Instead, their information is uploaded and formatted to suit the style of each platform.

"LevelUp Broadcast enables consumers to discover nearby restaurants, browse the menu, place an order, pay and collect rewards, all directly within the channels where they already live, work and play, and at the very moment when they are actively seeking lunch or dinner options," Seth Priebatsch, founder and CEO, LevelUp, said in a statement. "And because customers spend up to 50 percent more on digital orders than on orders placed in-restaurant or by phone, restaurants that use Broadcast are not only capturing new guests, but also high ticket sales."

When ordering digitally, customers have more time to consider their options, and restaurants are better able to upsell. Upselling is technique where a restaurant offers upgrades or add-ons to meals at a regular or discounted price in an attempt to ring up a higher sale.

According to the most recent data available from NPD, digital ordering represents 53 percent of all delivery orders, up from 33 percent in 2013.

Broadcast was created to reduce friction for restaurant operators as they adopt digital ordering. The service aims to help drive transactions, increase speed of service and bolster brand loyalty by targeting diners within the platforms that they are already using.

"At Mama Fu's, we are thrilled to be working with LevelUp as we build our digital presence and give guests new ordering options," Joshua Churnick, director of marketing at Mama Fu's, said in a statement. "Having the added visibility on so many digital channels is a no-brainer for our customer acquisition strategy."

Austin, Texas-based Mama Fu's operates a small chain of Asian fast-casual restaurants.