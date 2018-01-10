Asian shares decline after Wall Street slips on China bond report

Major Asian indexes declined on Thursday following the softer lead from Wall Street. Investors in the region also focused on quarterly releases as Japanese corporates kicked off earnings season.

The Nikkei 225 declined 0.26 percent after the dollar tumbled against the yen in the last session. Major exporters, including automakers and technology names, traded lower in the morning: Toyota fell 1.51 percent, Honda lost 1.49 percent and Sony was off by 0.05 percent.

Many investors in the region also awaited corporate earnings due later in the day. Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing, the most heavily weighted stock on the Nikkei 225, is due to report earnings for the quarter ending November on Thursday. Shares of the company were higher by 0.77 percent.

Convenience store operators Seven & i Holdings and Family Mart UNY Holdings are also set to report on Thursday.