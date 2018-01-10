    ×

    Asian shares decline after Wall Street slips on China bond report

    • Major Asian indexes recorded declines on Thursday
    • U.S. indexes closed lower following the release of a report that China could potentially slow or halt its U.S. Treasury purchases
    • The dollar was broadly lower following the news
    • Quarterly earnings are due later in the day from several Japanese corporates including Fast Retailing

    Major Asian indexes declined on Thursday following the softer lead from Wall Street. Investors in the region also focused on quarterly releases as Japanese corporates kicked off earnings season.

    The Nikkei 225 declined 0.26 percent after the dollar tumbled against the yen in the last session. Major exporters, including automakers and technology names, traded lower in the morning: Toyota fell 1.51 percent, Honda lost 1.49 percent and Sony was off by 0.05 percent.

    Many investors in the region also awaited corporate earnings due later in the day. Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing, the most heavily weighted stock on the Nikkei 225, is due to report earnings for the quarter ending November on Thursday. Shares of the company were higher by 0.77 percent.

    Convenience store operators Seven & i Holdings and Family Mart UNY Holdings are also set to report on Thursday.

    Over in Seoul, the Kospi edged lower by 0.21 percent. Chipmakers, which had weighed on the index in the last session, were mixed Thursday. Samsung Electronics was off by 0.25 percent and SK Hynix gained 0.41 percent.

    Automakers and manufacturing names also saw losses in the morning. Steelmakers Posco and Hyundai Steel declined 1.74 percent and 1.65 percent, respectively, while Hyundai Motor lost 1.29 percent.

    In Sydney, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.44 percent in the early going — with most sectors edging lower on the day.

    The Australian dollar got a boost after data released earlier showed November retail sales rose more than expected. The currency traded at $0.7863 at 8:40 a.m. HK/SIN, which compared to levels around the $0.783 handle seen before the release.

    China bond purchases in the spotlight 

    One reason cited for the decline was a report that China, the largest buyer of U.S. Treasurys, could potentially slow or halt its purchases following recommendation from officials in Beijing. That suggestion, reported by Bloomberg on Wednesday from sources familiar with the matter, could not immediately be verified by CNBC.

    In the wake of that, the Dow Jones industrial average slipped 0.07 percent, or 16.67, to end at 25,369.13. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite closed lower for the first time in 2018.

    The news also saw the dollar extending its overnight slide against a basket of currencies. The dollar index traded at 92.337 at 8:17 a.m. HK/SIN, but remained off a low of 91.922 seen overnight.

    Against the yen, the dollar was steady at 111.40, having touched its lowest levels since November overnight.

    The dollar had already been on the back foot against the Japanese currency following news earlier this week that the Bank of Japan had slightly reduced its purchases of Japanese government bonds. The dollar had traded around the 113 handle as recently as the beginning of the week.

    — CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

